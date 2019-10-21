Heels on a bus

As a university built for the people, public service is at the core of Carolina’s mission.

Over fall break, nearly 100 faculty members and senior administrators journeyed across North Carolina to learn more about the state they serve, the issues North Carolinians care about and the people who are working to effect change. The Tar Heel Bus Tour covered more than 1,600 miles across North Carolina, from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the coast, with three buses traveling routes in the western, eastern and southeastern regions of our state.

The knowledge they gained will inform the work they do every day in Carolina classrooms, offices and labs. Several bus tour participants shared their thoughts on favorite stops and how they’ll use what they learned going forward.

