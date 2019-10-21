Heels on a bus: West route

Stops on this Tar Heel Bus Tour route included Kannapolis, Charlotte, Cherokee, Asheville, Wilkesboro and Eden.

Lloyd Kramer

Professor of History and Director of Carolina Public Humanities

Chair of the Faculty

What is one thing you learned about North Carolina that you didn’t know before the tour?

I did not know the history of the enormous Cannon mills and mill town community that developed in Kannapolis after 1905. The social, economic and cultural life of North Carolina was transformed by the textile industry in that era. I also did not know about the size and beauty of South Mountain State Park. In both Kannapolis and the state park, I learned about Carolina projects that are helping to revitalize a local economy and serve public education. Rowan-Cabarrus Community students are connected with the UNC Nutrition Research Institute and public school teachers are learning about environmental education at state parks with partners at UNC’s Institute for the Environment.

What was your favorite stop (or part) of the trip?

I was fascinated and impressed by the ongoing transitions I saw in each place we visited. Far-reaching social changes are taking place in Kannapolis, Charlotte, Cherokee, Asheville and the rural communities of North Carolina. The stop in Cherokee was one of my favorites because I had not previously known about the scale of the Cherokee-owned casino or how it has transformed the educational and economic opportunities for people in the Eastern Band of Cherokees. I learned that students from the UNC School of Law go to Cherokee every year to provide pro bono legal services, and I learned about current social changes from Chief Sneed’s engaging description of how the tribal community is evolving.

How will your experience from the bus tour impact your work?

The tour pushed me to think about new ways in which the humanities can partner with colleagues in health affairs to serve people across the state. We need to help humanities-oriented faculty connect with rural communities because culture and history affect community health and personal well-being. Carolina Public Humanities could partner with colleagues at MAHEC in Asheville, for example, to link humanist scholars with social studies teachers and medical education because doctors, dentists and pharmacists need to know the complex history of western North Carolina. I would like to develop more humanities programs at libraries, community colleges, and schools to reach educators and residents in towns such as Wilkesboro and Eden.