Heels on a bus: Southeast route

Stops on this Tar Heel Bus Tour route included Siler City, Robeson and Sampson counties, Green Swamp Preserve, Wilmington and Greensboro.

Patia McGrath

Assistant Professor of strategy and entrepreneurship

UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School

What is one thing you learned about North Carolina that you didn’t know before the tour?

Sometimes you have to see something to truly understand it — and seeing Lumberton taught me a lot. While the damage caused by Hurricanes Matthew and Florence is well known to all North Carolinians, it wasn’t until I saw Lumberton that I fully understood the toll these storms continue to impose upon our state’s communities. Physical evidence of the one-two punch that the hurricanes inflicted upon Lumberton was starkly visible everywhere — from the boarded-up homes to the elementary school that remains shuttered. Yet, seeing Lumberton also taught me about the power of North Carolinian resilience. As Lumberton leaders pointed out alternative post-storm classroom locations and described the extraordinary steps taken to ensure that their students’ schooling resumed as quickly as possible, I gained a real appreciation for the community’s grit and fortitude.

What was your favorite stop (or part) of the trip?

While every stop was meaningful, our visit to Greensboro and The International Civil Rights Center & Museum impacted me indelibly. The issues we discussed at this stop — factors that precipitated the Greensboro Four’s 1960 sit-in at Woolworth’s, extant racial health disparities, the institutional and structural drivers that underpin racism — are grave, weighty and consequential to Greensboro and our state. This itself was powerful and valuable — but our experience didn’t stop there. We were also introduced to a remarkable group of people from the Greensboro community and our Carolina family who are attacking these issues — and winning. We met Wendell McCain, a 1992 Carolina grad who is using his professional success as a springboard to engender large-scale change through mechanisms like Opportunity Zones. We met with the Greensboro Health Disparities Collaborative, in which Carolina faculty have long played an integral role, that has made demonstrable progress in the battle for racial health equity. This stop made me especially proud to be a Tar Heel.

How will your experience from the bus tour impact your work (teaching, research, administration, etc.)?

In the classroom, one of the most important teaching tools professors have is the ability to connect. Connecting with our students catalyzes their learning experience, making the class more exciting and the lessons more enduring than would otherwise be possible. My experience from the Tar Heel Bus Tour has deepened my ability to connect with my students. From participating in a smudging ceremony with the Lumbee Tribe, to learning about the evolution and economics of North Carolina’s poultry industry during our visit to Sampson County, to appreciating the complex juxtaposition between Wilmington’s dramatic growth and its serious environmental challenges, to feeling how the vastness of rural North Carolina can make one feel so very small, and to eating my first hushpuppy at a proper Southern barbecue — these experiences reflect my students’ experiences, and have enriched my ability to connect with them in spades.

Deb Aikat

Associate Professor, Hussman School of Journalism and Media

What is one thing you learned about North Carolina that you didn’t know before the tour?

I participated in Carolina’s first bus tour in 1997 as a faculty member. The 1997 bus tour was a five-day crash course about various social, cultural and economic aspects of North Carolina. We also relished each region’s classic culinary cooking, for example, Bob’s Barbecue in Wilson.

More than 22 years later, the 2019 Tar Heel Bus Tour was an enriching experience into how North Carolina has changed. The 1997 bus tour illustrated how North Carolina was a state of striking contrasts where traditional hog farms, tobacco plantations and high-tech computer units thrive and prosper with equal vigor.

As a member of the 2019 Tar Heel Bus Tour to Southeast North Carolina, I was impressed to see how people in urban and rural North Carolina grappling with a myriad of challenges from flood disaster recovery in Robeson County to a rapid rise in Wilmington’s urban population.

What was your favorite stop (or part) of the trip?

It was an enriching experience to see the flood ravaged regions of Robeson County where researchers and residents are collaborating on important initiatives relating to disaster relief and recovery, environmental justice and public health in communities such as Lumberton and beyond.

How will your experience from the bus tour impact your work (teaching, research, administration, etc.)?

The bus tour will enable me to focus on significant research and teaching projects, both to explore new knowledge and to share that expertise with my students and colleagues in our field and beyond. The 2019 Tar Heel Bus Tour throughout our beautiful state was a nice listening and learning opportunity to connect with the communities we serve.

I was born in India and the bus tour helped me discover the wealth of North Carolina. Each semester, I teach more than 345 students about the importance of media technologies and the diverse ways media serve communities. To drive home the role of media, I always ask students how media serve their communities at home. The 2019 bus tour enhanced my ability to identify the potential of 21st century media in North Carolina’s rural communities.

Tell us about that first bus tour in 1997.

I participated in the first bus tour in 1997 and in those days it was called the Chancellor’s bus tour, because the then Chancellor Michael Hooker proposed the bus tour. The 1997 bus tour was a great opportunity for all of us to know Hooker.

Hooker made a special effort to actively participate in the bus tour. The 1997 bus tour was conducted over five days, Monday through Friday. After the second day, Hooker had to return to Chapel Hill on some University business, but after a day’s absence, he was back. He participated in all bus tour activities, right from the kickoff party. His enthusiasm was infectious. Spreading across 1,200 miles of Tar Heel country’s culture and commerce, the 1997 bus tour was an enchanting journey with breathtaking whistle-stops at select historic and scenic spots. Wherever we visited, Hooker would reiterate how Carolina was North Carolina’s university of the people.

We can say the same for Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz’s participation in the 2019 Tar Heel Bus Tour. Guskiewicz made a special effort to participate in the East, West and Southeast groups of the 2019 Tar Heel Bus Tour. Guskiewicz deemed the 2019 Tar Heel Bus Tour as a key effort to help Carolina build trust and accountability with the people of our state and allow us to demonstrate exactly how and why Carolina is passionately public.