Heels on a bus: East route

Stops on this Tar Heel Bus Tour route included Rocky Mount, Raleigh, New Bern, Burlington and Kinston.

Bubba Cunningham

Director of Athletics

What is one thing you learned about North Carolina that you didn’t know before the tour?

This was an outstanding experience. It allowed me to understand many of the issues throughout the state and how frequently our staff and faculty interact with the various communities attempting to help them solve problems and issues on the local level. There are so many challenges and opportunities in our state it was quite fulfilling to really see the academic engagement in all of the communities.

What was your favorite stop (or part) of the trip?

There were so many wonderful experiences it is hard to select one, but I will say the discussion about revitalizing Kinston and all of the challenges that remain following floods and an economic downturn; it was an emotional and thoughtful experience. We have a long way to go in providing assistance to them and they have quite a journey as a community also.

How will your experience from the bus tour impact your work (teaching, research, administration, etc.)?

One thing that became extremely evident to me was that solving complex problems requires structural changes in policies, it requires active engagement by the community, it takes cooperation, new ideas and a commitment to enhancing the lives of all involved. This was an outstanding experience that built camaraderie within the University and allowed for many people to understand the breadth of the challenges throughout the state and all the various components to bringing about new opportunities and productive change.

Aimee M. McHale, JD, MSPH

Assistant Professor, Public Health Leadership Program

Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Health Policy and Management

Gillings School of Global Public Health

What is one thing you learned about North Carolina that you didn’t know before the tour?

In the 25 years I’ve lived in North Carolina, the state has changed a great deal and is often held up as a stellar example of what “the New South” can be — with banking, high tech and medicine leading the way. What I learned on this trip was the extent to which many North Carolinians have been left out and left behind — not small pockets but large swaths of the population. Shiny brochures show us the big picture of progress, but the Tar Heel Bus Tour showed us the communities and introduced us to the people who have too often been forgotten along the way.

What was your favorite stop (or part) of the trip?

It’s difficult to pick a favorite stop, so I’ll say this instead … I was really struck by the young people we met. From our first stop in Rocky Mount learning about students in the MAPSCorps program and meeting TJ Walker, the 27-year-old, newly elected city councilman in Rocky Mount to the students benefitting from Greene Central High School’s STEM curriculum, from young researchers at the Institute for Marine Sciences to current Tar Heel Chris Suggs, who talked about community empowerment in Kinston — the hard work and brilliance of young North Carolinians was inspiring and made me hopeful for North Carolina’s future.

How will your experience from the bus tour impact your work (teaching, research, administration, etc.)?

We faculty often talk to students about how we can serve the communities where we work … near to Carolina, across the state and around the world. The Tar Heel Bus Tour made that personal for me in new ways, and gave me insight into the greatest strength of our communities — the people who live, work, play and pray there, who come together across all sorts of what we might think of as dividing lines, to solve problems and lift each other up. Understanding how to convey that sense more effectively to my students will be a lasting impact of the Tar Heel Bus Tour for me.