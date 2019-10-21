Focus Carolina: Dorothy Espelage
One of the world’s leading experts on bullying, Dorothy Espelage orients her work toward helping the public and policymakers ensure that effective prevention and intervention programs can be created and supported.
Dorothy Espelage, the William C. Friday Distinguished Professor of Education at the School of Education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is one of the world’s leading experts on bullying. Her research on issues around youth violence has led to interventions, policies and laws intended to protect students and make schools safer.