In the Know
In the Know: Oct. 18
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Today is Employee Appreciation Day. Enjoy breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Pit. Stop by for fun and games, then visit the department and local business fair in the Carolina Union’s Great Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Join the annual Employee Forum Scavenger Hunt at 8:30 a.m. today. Follow #UNCStaff on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
- Shop at the UNC Student Stores to get 25% off UNC logo merchandise, 20% off regular price Bull’s Head books and $1 select titles, buy-one-get-one-free on clearance items and 50% off Nike Pegasus 36 shoes. Today only.
- Vote early in Orange County municipal elections beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at Chapel of the Cross, 304 E. Franklin St. (next to Morehead Planetarium). Early voting runs through Nov. 1.
- Only three more days to see All the Rembrandt Drawings! at the Ackland Art Museum, the only public university art museum in the country to have a collection of Rembrandt van Rijn’s drawings. Part of the landmark Peck Collection gift, the exhibit closes Sunday.