In the Know

In the Know: Thursday, Oct. 17

Five important pieces of information for the day.

The Well, Thursday, October 17th, 2019
  • The Tar Heel Bus Tour is on its second day. Follow the Heels on the Bus on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #TarHeelBusTour.
  • No sipping from the Old Well today. Facilities Services is fixing a low water pressure problem and work should be complete by the weekend.
  • Apply for an Employee Forum Professional Development Grant now through Oct. 30. The grant covers work-related education and training and can be used for conferences, certificates, non-credit classes or similar instructional opportunities, up to $500.

You May Also Like...