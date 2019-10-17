In the Know
In the Know: Thursday, Oct. 17
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- The Tar Heel Bus Tour is on its second day. Follow the Heels on the Bus on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #TarHeelBusTour.
- No sipping from the Old Well today. Facilities Services is fixing a low water pressure problem and work should be complete by the weekend.
- Chapel Hill Transit is adjusting bus schedules for fall break. The weekday Route NU will not operate today and tomorrow. It will resume its regular schedule on Oct. 21.
- Apply for an Employee Forum Professional Development Grant now through Oct. 30. The grant covers work-related education and training and can be used for conferences, certificates, non-credit classes or similar instructional opportunities, up to $500.
- Find out how much you know about Carolina by taking the Tar Heel Trivia Quiz.