In the Know
In the Know: Wednesday, Oct. 16
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Wesley Legant of the School of Medicine is one of 22 early-career scientists and engineers who will each receive $875,000 over five years from the David and Lucile Packard Foundation to pursue their research.
- The Tar Heel Bus Tour rolls out today, taking 90 faculty members and senior administrators throughout North Carolina to connect with and learn from communities we serve. Listen to the Well Said podcast with Lynn Blanchard, director of the Carolina Center for Public Service, as she previews the tour’s thousand-mile journey.
- Centrifuges, gloves and biohazards, Oh My! Research professionals can register for tomorrow’s session on proper lab etiquette and basic do’s and don’ts in a clinical processing lab, 2-3 p.m., Clinical and Translational Research Center, Burnett-Womack Building.
- The University’s fall break is Oct. 17 and 18. Campus services such as Carolina Dining Services and buildings may operate on limited hours.
- Join in one of several discussions about Counternarratives from Women of Color Academics: Bravery, Vulnerability and Resistance, noon-6 p.m. today at the Stone Center.