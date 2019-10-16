Carolina Women in Business Conference celebrate allies, diversity and inclusion

Carolina Women in Business , (CWIB), the largest student-run organization at the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School, will host its 14th annual conference on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

“Time to R(ally)” is the theme of this year’s event. It celebrates ally-ship as the force behind professionals finding continued inspiration, support and success both at home and in the workplace. As such, all are encouraged to attend the conference – from UNC students, faculty and staff to business professionals from the Triangle and beyond.

Opening and closing remarks will be given by:

Joan Kuhl, founder of Why Millennials Matter, a champion for girls’ leadership and advancing women in the workforce, and author of “Dig Your Heels In: Navigate Corporate BS and Build the Company You Deserve”

Jessica McDonald, forward on the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup U.S. Women’s National Soccer championship team and the Carolina Courage of the National Women’s Soccer League, and a UNC alumna who played two seasons for the Tar Heels in 2008 and 2009

An impressive lineup of speakers from across the U.S. representing a broad range of industry and job function expertise will address career and professional growth-specific topics, including:

Allies Unite! From Diversity to Parenthood and Everything in Between: How to Both Start the Tough Conversations and Drive Change Around You

Career Changer: Candid Conversation on Jumping Ship to Explore a New Role

Creating Experiences in the Consumer Market Through a Retail and Real Estate Lens

Harnessing the Power of Self: Leverage Your Skill Set to Shine in the Workplace

Next-Gen Tech Trends: How These Will Influence Your Company and Career

Passion Panel: Find Determination to Turn a Special Interest Into a Career

Retaining Brand Equity Through Company Expansion, Acquisition and the Unexpected

She-Suite Fireside Chat: Pro Tips and Perspective

Startup Success: Conventional Wisdom from Silicon Valley to Savannah

“In 2019 we have more women entering the workforce than ever before and the highest number of women as CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. It’s our time to take the lead and transform the workplace to be the inclusive, innovative culture we deserve and the pay, recognition and share of voice along with it,” said Kuhl. “We need men as our allies, mentors, sponsors, trusted teammates, mentees and true partners at work and life. This conference brings women and men to the table to collaborate as positive catalysts for equality.”

Catering will be provided by a number of female-owned and operated businesses based in the Triangle, including Mel’s Luncheonette & Catering, The Purple Bowl, Slingshot Coffee Company and Vimala’s Curryblossom Café, as well as Brandwein’s Bagels, a New York-style bagel company founded recently by Alex Brandwein (MBA ’20), who is a CWIB ally.

CWIB corporate sponsors for the 2019-2020 academic year include Cisco, Corning, Deloitte, ExxonMobil, Harris Williams, Republic Services, Liberty Mutual and Wells Fargo.

The conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST at UNC Kenan-Flagler’s McColl Building.

Conference tickets are limited and available for purchase at a student rate of $25 or general admission rate of $35, plus taxes and fees. For conference information, see a detailed list of panel topics and confirmed speakers.

Carolina Women in Business is a student-run organization at UNC Kenan-Flagler. Its mission is to create a lasting impact for women in the workplace by providing opportunities for career and personal development, inspiring and educating allies, facilitating networking opportunities, connecting alumni, and increasing women representation at UNC Kenan-Flagler and beyond.