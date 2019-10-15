In the Know
In the Know: Tuesday, Oct. 15
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Does time only go in one direction? Columbia University professor David Z. Albert will examine “The Problem of the Direction of Time” in the 2019 Polanyi lecture at 5:30 p.m. today in the Nelson Mandela Auditorium of the FedEx Global Education Center.
- Join a Dialogue with Willy Mutunga, a former political prisoner who served as Kenya’s chief justice and president of the Supreme Court, at 5 p.m. today in the Stone Center auditorium.
- Find out about becoming a digital accessibility liaison at 1:30 p.m. tomorrow in Wilson Library’s Pleasants Room. If you’re unable to attend but are interested in serving as a liaison, email Digital_Accessibility@unc.edu.
- You only have three more shots to get vaccinated at a campus flu clinic: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at Hooker Research Center and Koury Oral Health and 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Employee Appreciation Day. No advance registration is required, but you need to bring your One Card and your State Health Plan card.
- Enjoy the fall weather with a bike ride around campus by signing up for the Daily Plan at Tar Heel Bikes and ride a bike for one hour for free.