In the Know
In the Know: Monday, Oct. 14
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Find out what School of Government professor Bill Rivenbark has to say about recycling, repairing potholes and other municipal services on Focus Carolina, broadcast daily on WCHL and also available online.
- Don’t forget that this Friday (Oct. 18) is Employee Appreciation Day. Come to the Pit and Great Hall in the Carolina Union for lunch, music, carnival games and swag.
- Cheer on the Tar Heels against Mercer at Faculty/Staff Appreciation Day on Nov. 23 in Kenan Stadium.Tickets are $20.
- Follow the clarion call of Carolina alumnus and trumpeter John Parker to Moeser Auditorium for his free concert tonight at 7:30 p.m.
- See the hackles rise on an art installation by Mirabelle Jones on the steps of Lenoir from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow. Hystrix is a wearable suit that sprouts spikes whenever the wearer feels stressed. Jones will also lead two 90-minute workshops today at 5 and 7 p.m. Space is limited; registration is required .