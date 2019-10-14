Focus Carolina

Focus Carolina: Bill Rivenbark

At Carolina's School of Government, Bill Rivenbark focuses on teaching performance and financial management to local government officials.

Jane Calloway, Monday, October 14th, 2019

Bill Rivenbark focuses on performance and financial management in local government. He helped to develop the County and Municipal Fiscal Analysis tool, a web-based dashboard designed to help North Carolina local governments analyze their fiscal condition. He was named director of the MPA program at the School of Government in 2011.

