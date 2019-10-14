Faculty Council rejects resolution to delay a new program for public discourse

Discussion of the UNC Program for Public Discourse, strategic initiatives and the upcoming bus tour dominated the Faculty Council’s second meeting of the academic year on Oct. 11.

After nearly an hour of discussion, the council rejected the resolution introduced last month by history professor Jay Smith to delay the implementation of the public discourse program.

Terry Rhodes, interim dean of the College of Arts & Sciences, has scheduled three roundtables — 4-5 p.m. Oct. 21; 9-10 a.m. Oct. 22; and 2-3 p.m. Nov. 4 — to answer faculty members’ questions about the program and hear their ideas for developing it. The program will adapt existing courses into the new IDEAs in Action curriculum as well as offer campus life enrichment opportunities through events and other programming.

In his remarks, Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said he thinks the program will fill a need on the campus and help train students on how to “engage critically with ideas that they might disagree with. I know a lot of that already happens in our classrooms, but this will just amplify that.”

Guskiewicz also shared details of the 2019 Tar Heel Bus Tour that begins Oct. 16. Three buses on separate routes will cover a combined 1,600 miles with 90 faculty and campus leaders. Guskiewicz said faculty members, by learning more about the towns their students call home, will return from the tour with information that will help them better understand the impact they can have on their students.

Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin in his remarks reviewed eight initiatives that will be part of the new strategic plan to be submitted to the Board of Trustees next month.

Both Blouin and Guskiewicz emphasized that the first priority of the strategic plan is “Build our community together.” The goal of this initiative is to foster a sense of community that fully appreciates diversity and inclusion. “Based on all the things we have been through as a University over the last several years, we feel that this is where we have to start,” Blouin said.

Another initiative is to facilitate student success. “It is good every once in a while to remind ourselves that is why we are here and how important that part of our mission is,” Blouin said. “Creating an environment that enables them to navigate this university as nimbly and as seamlessly as possible will go a long way in helping them achieve their full potential.”

A third initiative focuses on helping staff members to develop their careers. “We owe it to our staff to make sure that they, too, are on a path to success,” he said.

In other action, the council recognized the four associate professors who received the annual Phillip and Ruth Hettleman Prizes for Artistic and Scholarly Achievement: Uffe Bergeton, associate professor in the Asian studies department within the College of Arts & Sciences; Kavita Singh Ongechi, associate professor in the maternal and child health department within the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health; and from the School of Medicine, Li Qian, associate professor in the pathology and laboratory medicine department, and Greg Wang, associate professor in the biochemistry and biophysics department.