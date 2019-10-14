Carolina People: Nicole Buickerood

What is a typical day like in your job?

I usually do one-on-one meetings with students. I talk to them about roommate conflicts and try to help them figure out how to live with a stranger. It’s hard to know what to expect when you move into a 12-foot-by-12-foot room with someone you don’t know and you have to share a room for a whole year. Also, I supervise 11 staff members, so I check in with them to see how they’re doing.

How does your work support Carolina’s mission?

We make sure that students are successful and that they feel supported. It’s about educational or social programming to make people feel like they belong on campus and that they have access to resources. We want them to feel safe and secure in the space they live and find places that support them and the identities they carry. And we try to create a fun atmosphere for people to relax, get to know each other and find connections at Carolina.

What do you like most about your work?

I like student development, whether it’s with my student staff or students in general. The main reason I do this job is that I want to set people up for success when they graduate. I like seeing students form connections that last years past college. The residence hall can just seem like a place where you live, but it’s more than that. It’s where you get to experience life with others.

What is it like working with students in their living space?

I like to believe that people are more themselves in the residence halls as opposed to a classroom. This is where they’re supposed to come home and feel at peace, and take a break from academics. You see people experiencing positive things in their lives, and you’re also there to provide support when they face challenges.

What does it mean to be a community director?

You get a lot of really great face time with students that I don’t think many other jobs on campus provide. I’m grateful every day at the chance to learn more about my students and why they are here at Carolina. I feel like the word director isn’t always so necessary. It’s more of a community mentor. My main job is to encourage students to develop skills that will last them throughout their lives, such as accountability, conflict management and personal wellness. I’ve realized the resiliency of students and I’m immensely proud of Carolina students.

