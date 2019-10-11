In the Know
In the Know: Friday, Oct. 11
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Carolina celebrates its 226th birthday at University Day at 11 a.m. tomorrow in Memorial Hall. We honor our ties to the town of Chapel Hill, celebrating its 200th birthday next month, and our service to the state. After the ceremony, walk to Franklin Street and enjoy the Festifall Arts Festival until 3 p.m.
- Don Burris, a UNC alum who works to recover Nazi-looted art, speaks to UNC Hillel’s Faculty and Staff Shabbat after dinner. All are welcome for a pre-Shabbat snack at 6 p.m. followed by Jewish Shabbat services at 6:30 and dinner at 7:30; RSVP requested.
- Bid on original works of art and meet art and art history students and alumni at the Annual Art Auction at 6:15 p.m. tonight at 109 E. Franklin St. Funds raised during this special one-night live silent auction support programs and initiatives for the arts at Carolina.
- Cheer on the Tar Heels against Mercer at Faculty/Staff Appreciation Day on Nov. 23 in Kenan Stadium. Tickets are $20.
- Hear the UNC Symphony Orchestra, a 90-member student ensemble, at 8 p.m. tonight in Memorial Hall. Tickets are $10, available in advance or at the door.