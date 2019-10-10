In the Know
In the Know: Thursday, Oct. 10
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Find out how the University’s service to the state of North Carolina impacts all we do and celebrate Carolina’s 226th birthday at University Day on Oct. 12. Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz shared his thoughts on the day on the Oct. 9 Well Said podcast.
- Listen to N.C. Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green read from her work in the Pleasants Room in Wilson Library; reception at 5 p.m., program at 5:45 p.m. this evening. The reading kicks off the “Enriching Voices: African American Contributions to North Carolina Literature” exhibit at the library.
- Five distinguished panelists will discuss legal issues in sports from 5 to 7 p.m. tonight at the Blue Zone in Kenan Stadium. The Sports Law Panel is free, but registration is requested.
- Set up your chairs or blankets on the Love House lawn for a Music on the Porch concert featuring Pat “Mother Blues” Cohen at 5:30 p.m. tonight.
- For a different perspective on immigration, come to “Invisible No More! Maya Forced Migration, Asylum and Human Rights in the United States.” The program, sponsored by the Carolina/Duke Abiayala Working Group, begins at 5:15 p.m. tonight at the Institute for the Study of the Americas in the FedEx Global building.