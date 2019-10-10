A focus on helping others

Law, by its very nature, is adversarial. And University Ombuds Dawn Osborne-Adams, by nature, is not.

So when a U.S. District Court judge, impressed by her work as a law clerk, recommended she explore the field of mediation, she did. That work eventually led her to the ombuds field.

“Ombuds,” short for “ombudsman,” is a Swedish term first used for a public official appointed to investigate citizens’ complaints against government agencies but now more commonly used to describe any internal but independent office for handling conflicts or complaints. The University Ombuds Office helps all members of the campus community navigate and address dilemmas, challenges or concerns related to their experiences at Carolina. The office’s services are free and confidential. The office supplements, but does not replace or participate in, the University’s official channels, such as going to the Office of Human Resources to file a formal grievance or complaint.

“There are some situations in which informal processes create the possibility of good outcomes for all involved,” she said. “It’s great when everyone can walk away with their dignity intact and feeling like their needs were understood. In these instances, it’s not about determining winners and losers. It’s about give and take.”

Building on excellence

There are two kinds of challenges for an incoming leader. The first is to come in and fix an organization that is not working. The second is to come into an organization that is already operating as it should – and still find ways to make it better.

Before she arrived on campus in August of 2018, Osborne-Adams already knew she faced the latter challenge.

The idea of establishing an ombuds office at Carolina sprang from the Chancellor’s Task Force for a Better Workplace, which listed the idea as its top recommendation in fall of 2004. She succeeded Wayne Blair, who along with Laurie Mesibov were the founding ombuds. Also hired that first year was Victoria Dowd, who remains with the office along with Mesibov.

Today, the office is considered one of the best in the country, and it has gained this reputation, Osborne-Adams said, by staying true to what it started out to be: a safe place where all Carolina staff, faculty, students and administrators are welcome to come and talk in confidence about any campus issue, problem or dispute.

Perhaps the ombuds’ most important job, she said, is to prevent individuals from acting against their own self-interest in the heat of the moment.

“Our role is not to tell a person what they should do so much as slow them down enough so they can think things through,” she said. “We also work with leaders and decision makers throughout the institution to share systemic insights and themes, with the goal of helping Carolina, as a community, move just that much closer to its aspirational goals.”

A tumultuous first year

Osborne-Adams has enjoyed thinking about ways to build on the office’s established foundation. In her eyes, the office is well-positioned and ready to evolve to meet the needs of a campus that is rapidly changing.

What she could not have known was that a tumultuous year was about to unfold soon after she arrived.

She was only three weeks into her job, for instance, when students toppled the Confederate monument. As public debate over the fate of the statue continued, the office saw some people coming in to talk about the stress they were feeling about the lingering controversy and wanting to know what they could do to help those around them, including students, peers and employees under their supervision.

In addition, the University had just launched the Operational Excellence initiative to streamline administrative processes across the campus. The ombuds office served as an important resource to help employees manage changes to their workflow.

“This is a job that requires knowing the landscape so that we can help people to navigate it,” Osborne-Adams said. “This year, it felt as if we had entered a terrain unknown to everybody, and most of all to me. The learning curve has been steep.”

‘You can’t fake real’

But the events of the past year also reinforced her belief that the ombuds office must continually grow and adapt to serve the changing needs of campus. Toward that end, she has begun exploring new outreach and marketing methods so that more people – not enough students are aware that the office is open to them as well as employees, she said – understand what an ombuds does and how Carolina’s ombuds office can help.

Because the ombuds office keeps all information confidential and its outcomes aren’t easily categorized, Osborne-Adams can’t use data to prove the office’s worth. When she consulted with a data analyst about how to quantify her work, the analyst told her, “You are a unicorn. The story of your work cannot be told in numbers.”

This means success, on a day-to-day basis, often begins and ends with each person she sees.

“Everything we do depends on establishing trust, credibility and good will with the people we serve,” she said. “You can’t be easily irritated by different personality types, and you have to have a curiosity about people and a genuine interest as well. It helps to have a sense of hopefulness — a belief that what we do can make a positive difference in the lives of other people.”

That positive attitude and a “genuine desire to bring people together,” she said, are probably the qualities that judge in California spotted in her all those years ago and that she still possesses.

“It’s like a sign in Laurie’s (Mesibov) office that reads, ‘You can’t fake real.’”

Mesibov said Osborne-Adams steady leadership over the past year has allowed the Ombuds Office to build on its past success.

“She has helped individuals address their situations with creativity and care and has worked hard to become a part of the Carolina community,” Mesibov said. “On the macro level, her ability to synthesize ideas and talk about them in a way that makes sense to a wide variety of people has already made a difference. She has more than lived up to my expectations of a new director – she is positive and powerful in the role, as well as always kind and focused on helping others.”