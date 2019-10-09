UNC Presidential Search Committee asks the public for help

The UNC Presidential Search Committee is seeking input from faculty, staff, students, alumni, employers and state citizens on the qualities desired in the next president of the University of North Carolina System.

“We are searching for a true leader,” reads a letter posted online by committee co-chairs Wendy Murphy and Randy Ramsey. “The UNC System deserves nothing less than the finest leader. With your help, we will find that leader.”

The Presidential Search Committee website offers the public many opportunities to participate in the process:

An online survey to define the qualities needed to a leader;

A flyer outlining the role and responsibilities of the president and the UNC System’s strategic plan;

An online feedback form to name the greatest strengths, opportunities and challenges for the UNC System and to nominate a candidate for president; and

A form to request a speaker to talk to a group about the process and how to get involved.