In the Know

In the Know: Wednesday, Oct. 9

Five important pieces of information for the day.

The Well, Wednesday, October 9th, 2019
  • Join the Carolina Women’s Center, Consumer Education Services Inc. and Fidelity Investments for Organize, Plan and Own Your Future, another class in a four-week series on financial literary today from noon to 1 p.m.
  • Calling all techies! Today’s SECURITYCON, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Student Union, features demos, interactive hacking contests, escape room-style challenges, information security professionals, panels and a keynote speaker.

You May Also Like...