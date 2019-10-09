In the Know
In the Know: Wednesday, Oct. 9
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Faculty can benefit from the many courses sponsored by the Center for Faculty Excellence, such as today’s Introduction to Teaching in a Flexible Learning Space, 9-10 a.m. in Peabody Hall, room 220. Check out the full calendar of offerings.
- Join the Carolina Women’s Center, Consumer Education Services Inc. and Fidelity Investments for Organize, Plan and Own Your Future, another class in a four-week series on financial literary today from noon to 1 p.m.
- Calling all techies! Today’s SECURITYCON, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Student Union, features demos, interactive hacking contests, escape room-style challenges, information security professionals, panels and a keynote speaker.
- With hundreds of guest speakers adding to campus life each year, departments can access a new streamlined process for paying them.
- Procter & Gamble CEO David Taylor speaks today as part of the Dean’s Speaker Series at 5 p.m. Kenan Center, Kenan-Flagler Business School.