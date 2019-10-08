In the Know

In the Know: Tuesday, Oct. 8

Five important pieces of information for the day.

The Well, Tuesday, October 8th, 2019
  • Employees can view an Annual Total Rewards Summary online via ConnectCarolina. Individual reports summarize total compensation, including contributions for retirement savings, flexible spending accounts, health insurance plans and more.
  • Hear Tolu Olubunmi, CEO of Lions Write and campaign manager for the United Nations’ ActNow Climate Action campaign, speak on “Making the Impossible Inevitable” at 5:30 p.m. today in the Nelson Mandel Auditorium at the FedEX Global Education Center.
  • As part of the University employee discount program, save $20 to $30 on SCarowinds tickets through Oct. 27 for the theme park’s Halloween event, or closer to home, get $5 off tickets to the Original Hollywood Horror Show in Snow Camp.
  • Listen to Nicaraguan political cartoonist Pedro X. Molina talk about “The Art of Resistance” at 5:30 p.m. today on the fourth floor of the FedEx Global Education Center.
  • Ever wonder where all the people moving to our state are coming from? Through work by Carolina Demography and a recent viral blog post, you can learn more.

 

 

