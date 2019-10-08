Conference to focus on digital innovation and India’s global role Oct. 10-11

Driving Innovation: Technology and India’s Rise as a Global Power will explore India’s increased role in global affairs and how technology influences India’s development challenges while also promoting business innovation and entrepreneurship, U.S.-India trade and the global economy.

The Oct. 10-11 conference, hosted by UNC-Chapel Hill’s Modern Indian Studies Initiative, brings together experts from industry, government and academia to highlight the forces behind India’s economic innovation and will explore the dynamic and evolving relationship between India and the United States. Themes will include the impact of technology on financial inclusion and business growth, innovations in affordable healthcare and U.S.-India technological trade flows.

“As India’s economy develops at a rapid pace, its demand for quality education and professional training, higher-wage jobs, public health solutions, and infrastructure improvements persist on an unprecedented scale,” said Anusha Chari, professor of economics, College of Arts & Sciences, and professor of finance, Kenan-Flagler Business School. Chari is also faculty chair of the Modern Indian Studies Initiative and an organizer of the conference. “The conference will provide participants with an interdisciplinary approach to innovation in India and its global influence.”

Keynote speakers include His Excellency Harsh Vardhan Shringla, ambassador of India to the United States, who will speak as part of the Krasno Distinguished Speakers Series; Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, Krishnamurthy Subramanian; and Vivek Wadhwa, technological entrepreneur and distinguished fellow at Harvard Law School and Carnegie Mellon University Silicon Valley.

The event is free for UNC-Chapel Hill students and faculty, but registration is required in advance. All others are welcome to attend the conference for a $75 registration fee per person.

To register and see a list of speakers and a program schedule, visit the Driving Innovation conference website.

UNC-Chapel Hill’s Modern Indian Studies Initiative, a program of the Carolina Asia Center, the College of Arts & Sciences, and UNC Global organized the conference with support from the Indian American Community of the Triangle. RTI International provided additional support.