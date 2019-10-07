UNC launches FORevHER Tar Heels initiative

Carolina Athletics and The Rams Club have launched FORevHER Tar Heels, an initiative to celebrate and champion the incredibly successful women’s athletics program at the University of North Carolina. The initiative is one of the first of its kind in the country, building upon Carolina’s legacy as a pioneer in women’s athletics and emphasizing its long-time continued commitment to create and enhance opportunities for female student-athletes.

In addition to recognizing the accomplishments of female student-athletes throughout UNC’s history, FORevHER Tar Heels aims to raise $100 million in support of Carolina’s 15 women’s programs. Funds will be used for everything from facilities enhancements to scholarship support to mentorship programs.

Carolina has a rich history in women’s sports. In 1922, Carolina students formed the Women’s Athletic Club and competed against other schools in women’s basketball and women’s tennis. In 1971, UNC became a charter member of AIAW (Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women) and took seven teams to the varsity level just before the implementation of Title IX in 1972. In 1974, those seven programs joined the Department of Athletics. Carolina now boasts 15 women’s sports, amongst the most in the nation, and more than 400 female student-athletes represent the Tar Heels in competition, in the classroom and in the community.

The successful tradition of Carolina women’s athletics includes 35 national championship titles, 31 individual national champions, and four active Hall of Fame coaches. Perhaps even more impressive is the inspiring collection of career paths forged by women student-athlete alumnae. From doctors to CEOs to teachers, Carolina women continually demonstrate that their accomplishments in competition are just the beginning of their impact on the world.

“Our female student-athletes have been overwhelmingly successful, winning 70 percent of our national championships here at UNC,” said Sue Walsh , Associate Executive Director of The Rams Club, and standout UNC swimming and diving alumna. “They really deserve to be celebrated and to be championed. Having been a female student-athlete myself, it’s really near and dear to my heart, and I’m very excited about being involved with this initiative, and seeing it grow and become something very special.”

Through the FORevHER Tar Heels initiative, Carolina Athletics and The Rams Club aim to engage and activate a network of Tar Heels who will:

Offer opportunities to outstanding young women student-athletes to be part of the Carolina Family.

Provide resources for Carolina’s women’s sport programs to ensure future success.

Participate in the development and mentorship of student-athlete leaders who will impact their communities.

“This campaign allows us to continue, enhance and expand opportunities within our women’s sport programs,” said Carolina Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham . “It ensures that the experience for female student-athletes at Carolina is second to none, and that they will continue to make a positive impact on the world after they leave campus. It’s incredibly important to provide that education and those opportunities.”

The collaborative effort will not only enhance the Carolina student-athlete experience, but will also allow alumnae and Rams Club members to offer their talents and resources in some of the most formative years of these women’s lives. Female student-athletes will have the opportunity to be mentored by successful alumnae and supporters. In addition, FORevHER Tar Heels will provide resources to enhance the career networking program at UNC, and will add to the coaches’ arsenal of recruiting tools – a powerful network of women Tar Heels supporting one another.

“At Carolina, we are developing beautiful, strong, powerful women to go on into leadership positions,” said UNC field hockey coach Karen Shelton . “We have these amazing Carolina women out there, and we need to tap into how they can help our current female student-athletes grow into future leaders we all know they can become.”

“I’m a living testament to someone believing that I had value and that my time at Carolina and the opportunity to go to school and play soccer here was worth their investment,” said UNC women’s soccer legend Mia Hamm. “Every day I’m incredibly grateful for the selflessness of others making sure that I had this opportunity.”

Carolina Athletics alumnae and supporters can make an impact on the experience of current and future female student-athletes by contributing to the FORevHER Tar Heels initiative in three areas of focus: scholarships, facilities, and team support.