In the Know
In the Know: Monday, Oct. 7
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Hear Angela Kashuba, the new dean of the Eshelman School of Pharmacy, talk about her goals for the nation’s top ranked on pharmacy school on this week’s Focus Carolina. Listen on 97.9 FM or 1360 AM during morning, noon and evening drive times and on the weekends or listen to it anytime on The Well.
- Visit the Pit today between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to celebrate Three Zeros Day and the progress the University has made toward its goals of net zero water usage, zero waste to landfills and net zero greenhouse gas emissions. Play games, snag sustainability swag and enjoy Maple View ice cream.
- Make your donation to the charity of your choice through the Carolina Cares, Carolina Shares/State Employees Combined Campaign. Check your email for your individual donation link for online giving.
- Join one of the Great Books Reading Groups that meets Tuesdays or Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at Flyleaf Books. Carolina faculty members lead the two-part discussions. Seats are still available to discuss The Time of the Doves by Merce Rodoreda (Oct. 8 and 15), Collected Stories by Bruno Schulz (Oct. 29 and Nov. 5) and Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte (Dec. 3 and 10).
- Find out more about the University’s commitment to be a mental health-friendly campus at the fall 2019 Empowering Carolina event on Oct. 30. This event is open to all UNC faculty, staff and students; deadline to register is Oct. 10.