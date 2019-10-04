Search committee announces qualities of leadership sought in 12th chancellor

The Chancellor Search Committee knows what it wants in the University’s next leader. The committee published a leadership profile on Oct. 4, a description informed by UNC Interim President Bill Roper, members of the search committee, two public forums and website and email submissions.

“The 12th chancellor of the University will be an inspiring and steady leader with unimpeachable integrity, energy, enthusiasm, intelligence, courage, empathy, creativity, thoughtful decisiveness, diplomacy and humility,” the profile reads in part. “The chancellor must have a deep commitment to the value and importance of public higher education and have an abiding passion for leading a public university that is devoted to the mission of making better the State of North Carolina, the United States and the world.”

Search Committee and Board of Trustees Chair Richard Stevens wrote in an Oct. 4 campus email announcing the profile, “At our first meeting, a subcommittee was appointed to create the leadership profile, including information on the University, the position description and the invitation to apply. The leadership profile, which has been endorsed by the search committee, reflects the priorities of the University regarding teaching, research and public service.”

Stevens thanked members of the leadership profile subcommittee, “who worked to create a profile that we believe will recruit the best to Carolina.”

Members of the subcommittee are trustees Gene Davis, chair, and Teresa Artis Neal, Faculty Chair Lloyd Kramer and General Alumni Association President Doug Dibbert.

The committee will use the profile in advertising for the position and will continue to accept feedback, including nominations and applications, as they identify and interview candidates. Feedback can be shared online or by emailing chancellorsearch@unc.edu. Responses are subject to the N.C. Public Records law.