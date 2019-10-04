In the Know: Friday, Oct. 4

Today is the first day you can see “All the Rembrandt Drawings!” at the Ackland Art Museum, the only public university art museum in the country to have a collection of Rembrandt van Rijn’s drawings. Part of the landmark Peck Collection gift, the drawings are on exhibit through Oct. 20.

A new era in Tar Heel basketball? First-year basketball players have long been prohibited from talking to news reporters until after their first game, but that changed this week when first-year players, including top recruit Cole Anthony, were allowed to interview at media day.

Carolina’s iconic Forest Theatre celebrates its 100th anniversary Sunday with performances, food and conversation. Events run 4-6 p.m.

Catch some music over lunch: First Fridays in the Hill Hall Rotunda featuring The UNC Consort of Viols starts at 12:15 p.m.

October is Relationship Violence Awareness Month. Visit the SASB Courtyard today from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for coffee and to learn more about relationship violence resources and prevention.