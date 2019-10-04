In the Know: Friday, Oct. 4
Five important pieces of information for the day
Today is the first day you can see “All the Rembrandt Drawings!” at the Ackland Art Museum, the only public university art museum in the country to have a collection of Rembrandt van Rijn’s drawings. Part of the landmark Peck Collection gift, the drawings are on exhibit through Oct. 20.
A new era in Tar Heel basketball? First-year basketball players have long been prohibited from talking to news reporters until after their first game, but that changed this week when first-year players, including top recruit Cole Anthony, were allowed to interview at media day.
Carolina’s iconic Forest Theatre celebrates its 100th anniversary Sunday with performances, food and conversation. Events run 4-6 p.m.
Catch some music over lunch: First Fridays in the Hill Hall Rotunda featuring The UNC Consort of Viols starts at 12:15 p.m.
October is Relationship Violence Awareness Month. Visit the SASB Courtyard today from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for coffee and to learn more about relationship violence resources and prevention.