In the Know: Thursday, Oct. 3
Five important pieces of information for the day
- No shushing in the Wilson and Davis libraries this afternoon. Dancers perform the “chair dance” from “Rosas danst Rosas” in phases across the two libraries from 1 to 4 p.m. as part of a web-based project called Re:Rosas!
- Do you know someone who’s concerned about issues related to immigration and deportation? Tonight’s Know Your Rights workshop provides a safe space for conversations at 6 p.m. in room G010 in the Genome Sciences building.
- Employees can use their dental benefits on campus at the UNC Dental Faculty Practice, which is now in-network for the University’s MetLife dental plan. Employees without MetLife and their immediate families get a 20% discount on new-patient exams.
- Nominate the faculty member who had the biggest influence on your career for one of three Women’s Leadership Council Faculty Mentoring Awards. Submit nominations online before the Oct. 15 deadline.
- Save the date: University Day (Oct. 12) falls on Saturday this year. Three distinguished speakers will address this year’s theme of service to the state. Celebrate Carolina’s 226th birthday, starting 11 a.m. in Memorial Hall.