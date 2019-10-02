In the Know
In the Know: Wednesday, Oct. 2
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Congratulations to the more than 250 University employees who celebrate their 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50 and 60 years of service with the state at this morning’s Service Recognition Breakfast at the Carolina Club.
- Employee Forum meets today from 9:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Stone Center’s Hitchcock Room.
- Add your ideas on how Carolina can reimagine the University Office for Diversity and Inclusion when Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Provost Robert A. Blouin host a Community Building Forum from 3 to 4:30 p.m. today in Hyde Hall. Registration suggested so that everyone will have a seat.
- Operational Excellence launches a new student employment website. The site makes it easier for students, hiring managers and supervisors to navigate the hiring process.
- Tap into your creativity in a Beam@Carolina makerspace. Sign up for a one-hour orientation to learn the safety protocols, BeAM training structure and complete a hands-on activity. Check the calendar of BeAM courses and meet some makers.