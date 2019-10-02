Employee Forum hears update on annual enrollment for benefits

Employee Forum delegates heard details about the annual enrollment for benefits for 2020, learned about a new online service to review the total value of their annual compensation and discussed ways to call attention to the financial hardship imposed on University employees by rising health care costs.

Presenters shared these updates at the Oct. 2 meeting:

Annual Enrollment for 2020 : Employees can enroll through ConnectCarolina from Nov. 2 to Nov. 19 for the State Health Plan, NCFLEX and UNC Benefit Plans. Among the key points: All employees default to the 70/30 plan in the State Health Plan and must take action to enroll in the 80/20 plan. All employee premiums in the State Health Plan remain the same.

Annual Total Rewards Summary : Employees will be able to view their annual Total Rewards Summary starting Oct. 8 by logging in to ConnectCarolina. The statement summarizes the total value of an employee's University compensation, which includes employer contributions for health care, Social Security and the state pension.

Health Care costs: Forum Chair Shayna Hill said she continues to hear stories from University employees about the financial hardship they face trying to pay for out-of-pocket medical bills. Some employees shared personal stories at the Campus Community Forum on the State Health Plan held in September. Hill said it is important to "keep the conversation going" on an issue that affects so many people. The forum's Executive Committee will discuss strategies to call attention to the issue, including the possibility of hosting another public forum to allow employees to share their personal stories.

In other action, the forum elected Keith Hines, marketing project manager at the Carolina Union, to serve as a delegate to the UNC System Staff Assembly, and Laura Pratt, the fellowships programs coordinator in the Graduate School, as an alternate delegate.