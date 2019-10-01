In the Know

In the Know: Tuesday, Oct. 1

Five important pieces of information for the day

The Well, Tuesday, October 1st, 2019
  • Share your views on campus safety at a Campus Safety Commission listening session this evening from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Pleasants Family Room in Wilson Library.
  • Best known for her semi-autobiographical novel “Bastard Out of Carolina,” author Dorothy Allison will give the 2019 Thomas Wolfe Lecture today at 7:30 p.m. in the Genome Sciences Building Auditorium.

