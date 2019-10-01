In the Know
In the Know: Tuesday, Oct. 1
Five important pieces of information for the day
- Share your views on campus safety at a Campus Safety Commission listening session this evening from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Pleasants Family Room in Wilson Library.
- Learn about Managing Your Emotions in the Workplace during a free webinar available today from 3 to 4 p.m. through the Office of Human Resources.
- The second half of Latinx Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15) begins today. Check out the schedule of October events at the Diversity and Inclusion website.
- Best known for her semi-autobiographical novel “Bastard Out of Carolina,” author Dorothy Allison will give the 2019 Thomas Wolfe Lecture today at 7:30 p.m. in the Genome Sciences Building Auditorium.
- The Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act requires college campuses to publish and distribute an annual security and fire safety report that accurately discloses campus crime statistics and other information. The 2019 Annual Security Report for the University is available online.