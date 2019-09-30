In the Know
In the Know: Monday, Sept. 30
Five important pieces of information for the day
- This year’s UNC Rock Enroll has a later, and limited, engagement. The State Health Plan and NCFlex team have moved 2020 Open Enrollment for all plans to Nov. 2-19. Now’s the time to read through all the information you need to know to make your decisions.
- Share your thoughts about campus safety this evening at the Campus Safety Commission’s second listening session, 6-8 p.m. in Toy Lounge in Dey Hall.
- This week’s Focus Carolina program on WCHL features Mark Toles, an assistant professor in the School of Nursing with expertise in the care of older adults. Tune in to Focus Carolina at 97.9 FM or 1360 AM during morning, noon and evening drive times and on the weekends or listen to it anytime on The Well.
- Time for a good stretch? Head over to the Ackland Art Museum today for Yoga (noon) or Tai Chi (1:10 p.m.) in the Galleries. It’s free for Ackland members, $5 per session for others.
- Before Sunday’s women’s soccer game, the University officially named the playing field at the new soccer and lacrosse facility in honor of 41-year head coach Anson Dorrance.