Focus on Deen Freelon

At Carolina’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media, Deen Freelon studies how people express their political opinions through social media, email and forums. The associate professor also examines large digital data sets from social media platforms such Twitter and analyzes what is being said and by whom.

One area of my research focuses on communication between citizens about politics on the Internet. As (people) who have been on the Internet are probably well aware, there’s a lot of that on social media.

When politics are at the top of the agenda, a much broader audience engages in these conversations. To understand such trends, Freelon studies massive data sets from social media.

I write software to be able to do things like analyze very large amounts of Twitter data, millions, tens of millions of tweets or other types of posts. I also look at very large data sets that consist of news transcripts and news articles to try to get insights out of those.

One of the variables Freelon discovered was the types of people who responded to different news outlets.

One major difference is that, when you look at people who respond to Fox News, those are primarily conservative. The remaining news outlets, which are the New York Times, The Washington Post, Yahoo News and CNN — the vast majority of respondents were left-to-center there, and that’s not super surprising.

In Freelon’s classes, a hot topic is recognizing misinformation or disinformation, which can be hard to do immediately.

What I’ve told my students is (that) you want to understand that most pieces of information that you receive on a daily basis, the factual nature of this information is contingent. What that means is that anything that you see or hear today has the potential of being disproved tomorrow.

Freelon believes that it is unfair to insist on journalists being 100 percent correct 100 percent of the time.

What’s really important is to not understand this as being some sort of malicious fake news or journalists trying to deceive people, but simply as part of the process of journalism, which includes mistakes because we’re all human.

One of the concerns surrounding media today are tools that manipulate the speech of people in videos to create “deepfakes.”

Imagine the ability to program in a video somebody saying something or doing something that wasn’t actually what they said or did on the basis of existing video that’s sort of shoehorned into these words that are typed on the keyboard. That, I think, is going to have a lot more negative impact than what we’ve seen.