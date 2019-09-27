Rock Enroll: Open enrollment set for Nov. 2-19

Are you ready to Rock Enroll? Pull out your boombox, get your 8-track going, and turn up your speakers because your 2020 Benefits Open Enrollment is just around the corner. This year, the State Health Plan and NCFlex team have moved 2020 Open Enrollment for all plans to Nov. 2 – 19.

Visit the UNC Rock Enroll web page and read through all the information you need to know about the State Health Plan, NCFlex plans and UNC-Chapel Hill benefit plans.

With this shorter enrollment window, please get on track and PREPARE, DECIDE and ACT.

Learn more at: hr.unc.edu/enroll.