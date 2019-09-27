In the Know: Friday, Sept. 27

A tradition every Carolina basketball fan looks forward to is happening tonight…Late Night with Roy. Doors at the Smith Center open at 6:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. event. Admission is free.

The University has a new Travel and Expense site to help employees learn more about travel planning and reimbursement. The cross-campus Operational Excellence Travel and Expense Design Team developed these resources in partnership with University Travel Services.

The Tar Heels take on the Clemson Tigers tomorrow in a sold out 3:30 p.m. game. Employees should be aware of extra traffic around campus and parking restrictions. The Tar Heel Express will run to and from Kenan Stadium from the Friday Center, Airport Drive, Southern Village and Jones Ferry Road park and rides.

On this week’s Well Said podcast, Alice Marwick discusses her research on fake news and shares her tips on how to determine if information is true.

“On the Move: Stories of African American Migration and Mobility” is on view in Wilson Library through January and features images from its special collections. The exhibit uses various modes of transportation to connect points in African American history. The exhibit is open during the library’s hours and is free.