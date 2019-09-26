Updates on reckoning, safety, chancellor search

The Commission on History, Race and Reckoning will meet for the first time Oct. 14.

The announcement came during a media availability at a break in the Sept. 26 meeting of the University Board of Trustees. Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz also said he’s chosen two co-chairs for the group.

Formed in August, the commission will broaden the work of the Chancellor’s Task Force on UNC-Chapel Hill History to include community members and bridge with an ongoing series of campus forums on diversity and inclusion, Guskiewicz said.

“We are 226 years old and with that comes a complex past,” Guskiewicz said. “We’re proud of much of our past, but there are parts of it we have to better understand and learn from.”

A series of campus forums on safety and the report of a Sept. 13 sexual assault in a Chapel Hill apartment parking deck led to questions about safety.

“We take safety on campus very seriously,” Guskiewicz said. “We’ve put additional foot patrols in areas people are concerned about. We’re looking at the fob system and other reader systems for access to buildings. And we continue to increase the number of surveillance cameras on our campus.”

Also Thursday, Board of Trustees Chair Richard Stevens affirmed that the chancellor search was still on the same “expeditious” schedule following two campus forums last week and that the committee may release its “leadership statement” (position description) as early as Sept. 27.

“We had some really good suggestions about the characteristics they’re looking for,” Stevens said. “I’m a little concerned that ‘walk on water’ wasn’t included in that because that’s about what the expectation seems to be.”

During the meeting, trustees heard presentations about the N.C. Policy Collaboratory and the Environment, Ecology and Energy Program and approved the following:

Expansion of the Horace Williams Campus Designation from 228 acres to 410 acres by including South Campus Hub, Mid-Campus Housing District (Parker, Teague, Craige, Ehringhaus, Hinton James), Porthole Alley, plus strategic parcels located in and around Chapel Hill. The Horace Williams Campus designation provides the University enhanced flexibility for how it executes future project development in support of the Campus Master Plan on specific parcels that it owns. The designation also enables the exploration of alternative financing methods, such as public-private partnerships, that are beneficial to the University and/or enhance the University’s mission;

The new Blood Research Center, a School of Medicine center for interdisciplinary research in non-malignant blood disorders, to be located in a newly renovated floor of the Mary Ellen Jones building;

Construction of a parking deck and a new emergency power central generation plant to be completed in time for the opening of the new surgical tower at UNC Hospitals; and