In the Know

In the Know: Thursday, Sept. 26

Five important pieces of information for the day

The Well, Thursday, September 26th, 2019
  • Pick up a free fanny pack and learn more about local public transit options at a Transportation and Parking pop-up event in the Pit between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. today.
  • Know an IT person who has provided outstanding technical support? Then nominate him or her for Carolina’s Information Technology Award. ITS has extended the deadline for nominations until Oct. 11.

