In the Know: Thursday, Sept. 26
- The University Board of Trustees meets at 8:30 a.m. today at the Carolina Inn, with presentations about the Environment, Ecology and Energy Program and the UNC Policy Collaboratory.
- Pick up a free fanny pack and learn more about local public transit options at a Transportation and Parking pop-up event in the Pit between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. today.
- Get tips on “Talking to Your Child About Tough Issues Affecting the Family” by logging into a free webinar available noon to 1 p.m. today through the Office of Human Resources. The course covers conversations about health concerns, divorce, death and dying and financial difficulties. Register through connectcarolina.unc.edu then choose Self Service/My Training/Request Training Enrollment. Select course number WL0049.
- While you’re at it, check out all of the free professional development classes available through the Office of Human Resources.
- Know an IT person who has provided outstanding technical support? Then nominate him or her for Carolina’s Information Technology Award. ITS has extended the deadline for nominations until Oct. 11.