UNC System Interim President Bill Roper to Serve Through June 2020

The University of North Carolina System issued the following press release on Sept. 25:

University of North Carolina System Interim President Bill Roper announced that he will continue to serve in the role of interim president until June 30, 2020.

“After serious contemplation and consultation with others, I believe that setting a clear time frame is the right course of action to give our system the time to plan for a successor,” said Roper. “This additional time in service will allow me to reach the goals and obligations set when I began the role of interim president. This will also give the Presidential Search Committee the time it requires to find a permanent replacement, and I have no plans to seek that position. I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve and I thank the UNC Board of Governors and our institutions for their continued support.”