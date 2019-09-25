In the Know

In the Know: Wednesday, Sept. 25

Five important pieces of information for the day.

The Well, Wednesday, September 25th, 2019
  • The Campus Safety Commission sponsors three listening sessions, including one today from noon to 2 p.m. in the Carolina Union, room 3206 A/B. The commission wants to hear from faculty, staff and students about campus safety.
  • Committees for the University’s Board of Trustees meet today at the Carolina Inn.
  • Want to learn how to slow down, relax and stay calm in the midst of your busy life? New classes from the UNC Mindfulness-based Program for Stress and Pain Management start in October.

