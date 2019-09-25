In the Know
In the Know: Wednesday, Sept. 25
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- The Campus Safety Commission sponsors three listening sessions, including one today from noon to 2 p.m. in the Carolina Union, room 3206 A/B. The commission wants to hear from faculty, staff and students about campus safety.
- The Count Me In campaign encourages Carolina employees with a disability to self-identify. Learn about Count Me In, why it is important and how to voluntarily register at the Equal Opportunity and Compliance site.
- Flu season is off to an early start. Protect yourself with a flu shot. Campus Flu Clinics are happening daily through Oct. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at nine walk-in locations across campus.
- Committees for the University’s Board of Trustees meet today at the Carolina Inn.
- Want to learn how to slow down, relax and stay calm in the midst of your busy life? New classes from the UNC Mindfulness-based Program for Stress and Pain Management start in October.