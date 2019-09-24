In the Know
In the Know: Tuesday, Sept. 24
Five important pieces of information for the day
- Starting next year, UNC System employees who become parents will get a great new benefit. Read more here.
- The University Board of Trustees will meet this week at the Carolina Inn. To learn more, go to Sept. 25-26 agenda.
- Looking to lose weight or get your nutrition back on track? Weight Watchers @ Work is launching a 12-week session tomorrow at the School of Nursing.
- Did you know that University employees can get up to four free tickets to all Olympic athletic events by showing their UNC OneCard? Keep up with all UNC teams and other special ticket offers by signing up for the Carolina Newsflash, the Carolina Athletics newsletter.
- If you’re curious about what to do when you receive a phishing email or how you can keep your personal information safe and secure, check out Data@Rest, a new podcast launched earlier this month by two employees in the Information Security Office.