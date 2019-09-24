Carolina People: Kristina Herrera

What’s a typical day like in your job?

In the Makerspace, people are always making different things. I’m bouncing between helping students with their course projects, fixing the embroidery machine or teaching a student how to do maintenance on a 3D printer.

How does your work support Carolina’s mission?

We are a center for creativity for all students, faculty and staff. It’s not just a resource for students. We want more staff and faculty to come to the Makerspace. You can use it in your research, but you can also just use it for fun. We really want to be that resource to provide development and growth for folks, and we want to give them the opportunities to learn new skills and apply them for the greater good.

What do you like most about your work?

I really love working with students, and it’s so fun to have a big staff. We have about 50 students who work for BeAM, and it’s really fun to help them grow their skill sets and their competence. It’s great to see someone go from being nervous about making something to being a “super user” and then watching them help others in the Makerspace.

What is the impact of making on the people who use this space?

You can utilize the design process as a part of making, so learning how to iterate and work quickly through failure is something important that we try to promote. This is a safe place to fail. That builds resiliency and confidence. Using the Makerspace creates opportunities and it’s free, except for your time. For faculty, we are seeing researchers come in and rapidly prototype pieces that would usually take weeks.

Who is a maker?

Everybody’s a maker. We used to ask in interviews, “What was the most recent thing you made?” and someone once responded with “breakfast.” I think that really highlights that, as people, we’re all creative and we all make stuff. Why? It’s fun. For example, I like to knit. I like the gratification of working on something, and then being able to see the fruits of my labor. I love sharing that with students.

