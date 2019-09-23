Welcome to The Well

Q: Tell us about The Well.

We are very excited about The Well. It is one of the most significant updates in decades about how we share information with our faculty and staff. It offers a contemporary and intuitive storytelling architecture that I believe will be both fresh and familiar to our more than 12,000 faculty and staff.

We know much has changed in how we all seek and receive information each day (every minute), as well as the vehicles that deliver that information to us. Much like the ways the news industry has been moving to more digital news delivery formats, the Gazette has also gradually moved online.

The Well is our shift to a modern digital format. The spirit of the Gazette will live on through the outstanding stories readers will find throughout The Well. The same team of talented writers who write for the Gazette will continue to produce content for The Well. And, like the Gazette, many of the stories on the The Well will also find their way to the massive storytelling engine at unc.edu and can be discovered by anyone outside our campus community.

Q: How did the idea for The Well come about?

We know that employees get news and information from a variety of sources, including the State of North Carolina, the UNC System, our Human Resources office and other benefits providers. University Communications wanted to provide one place where faculty and staff can find timely updates related to their jobs, along with top news and inspiring stories that are traditionally featured in the Gazette.

Q: How did you get input from faculty and staff for the new site?

University Communications partnered with the Office of Institutional Research and Assessment (OIRA) to survey all employees to learn what types of news are of interest to them and how they want to receive that information. OIRA also facilitated focus groups so that we could go deeper into the results. And a steering committee of faculty and staff provided input about the content on the site.

Q: What were the key takeaways from the research? Did anything surprise you?

We learned a great deal about how our community wants to hear from the University and the types of stories and information they want to read. The top takeaways were: employees want one place to read University news and information; they want that place to be online; and they want to receive an email with top news.

We had always planned to include a regular email newsletter but were concerned that many on campus feel they already have too many updates in their inbox. Surprisingly, the overwhelming consensus was that people prefer email for updates. We hope our employees will find the newsletter content compelling enough to read when they see it in their inbox. We will continue to publish the print edition of the Gazette until the newsletter launches later this fall.

Q: The Gazette has a long history on campus — why is now the time to move away from it?

Most print media publications have migrated to a digital-first format, meaning they break news and publish the majority of their content first via their online and social media platforms before those stories reach print. It reflects the mobile nature of our world and the fact that readers now demand real-time news. Our readers — the campus community — have told us they, too, prefer to consume information in real time.

Q: Who was involved in designing the new site?

Many people in University Communications contributed to the new site, including the Gazette staff, UNC Creative and our content team. We are also grateful to our partners in OIRA, ITS and many others who helped us reimagine this new news delivery system.

Q: What features should faculty and staff look for on The Well?

I encourage employees to check out “In the Know,” five things to know each day about important University issues and news you need to get through your day. In the navigation bar, you’ll find links to business applications, calendars and human resource updates. We’ll also curate top news from schools and units so that you can stay informed about what’s happening across campus.

Q: Why is communicating to faculty and staff important?

Our campus community has always expected and enjoyed hearing about newsmakers among the faculty and staff on our campus — research, accomplishments, milestones and more — as well as insights into University priorities and plans. Today, we live and work in an even more complex environment and The Well will try to help ensure our employees feel connected with their community in a real-time way.

Q: How will communications to faculty and staff continue to evolve?

We will continue to seek feedback from our employees about what they want to read and how they would like to receive information. As technology continues to evolve, we want to ensure we are keeping pace and finding new ways to engage and communicate with our faculty and staff.