In the Know
In the Know for Sept. 23, 2019
Five important pieces of information for the day
- This week’s Focus Carolina program on WCHL features Mohit Bonsal, an assistant professor in the computer science department and director of Carolina’s Natural Language Processing Lab. Tune in to Focus Carolina at 97.9 FM or 1360 AM during morning, noon and evening drive times and on the weekends or listen to it anytime on The Well.
- The University Board of Trustees meets Wednesday and Thursday to discuss items on this agenda.
- Lunch and learn today at a free eldercare help session, “Help! How Can I Support My Aging Parents? An Overview of Advance Health Care Planning,” noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Pleasants Room at Wilson Library. Betsy Barton of Wake County’s Transitions LifeCare will introduce some tools to use and offer tips for a successful partnership.
- Full-time University employees can purchase up to two 2019-20 men’s basketball season tickets at a special reduced rate of $622 per seat. These seats are located in the upper level of the Smith Center. Call Philip Dorsey at 919-962-0382 or email him at pdorsey@unc.edu.
- Be prepared to be an ally to someone who has experienced sexual or interpersonal violence or stalking. Register for HAVEN training for staff and faculty this fall. The classes will be 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 7, Nov. 7 or Dec. 16.