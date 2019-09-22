Operational Excellence celebrates one year of progress

September marks the first anniversary of Operational Excellence, a University-wide program to improve administrative processes and support the University’s key mission of teaching, learning and research.

Employees who have been involved on the teams in the design and implementation of Operational Excellence initiatives, including those focused on hiring, procurement, travel, research and student employment, celebrated improvement and a changed culture across campus at an event earlier this month. Four staff members were singled out for outstanding contributions to the advancement of Operational Excellence’s mission and goals.

“We initially had planned to present this award to one person, but with so many high-quality submissions and deserving individuals, we ultimately decided to give an award for each of the three categories for which we solicited nominations: improvement, collaboration and leadership,” said Rick Wernoski, senior vice provost for business operations.

The inaugural winners are: