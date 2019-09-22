Forum speakers share their wish list for the next chancellor

“We are here to listen,” Richard Stevens, chair of the University Board of Trustees and the Chancellor’s Search Committee, told the people who came to campus forums on Sept. 17 and 18.

The forum at the Student Union auditorium and the one at the Pleasants Room in Wilson Library each drew an audience of about 25 people, about half of whom came forward to speak. A concern for campus safety, a willingness to solicit student input on University initiatives and a commitment to diversity and inclusion in students, faculty and staff were recurring themes in their remarks.

Those who expressed a preference favored an internal or North Carolina candidate familiar with higher education to an external candidate from outside the state with non-academic experience. The speakers asked for a chancellor willing to confront outside forces but also one with enough political savvy to work with the state legislature. As one speaker noted, “I don’t know how one person can deal with all that.”

Those who didn’t make it to either forum can still give their feedback online at chancellorsearch.unc.edu.