Focus Carolina: Mohit Bansal

Mohit Bansal is an assistant professor in the computer science department in the College of Arts & Sciences at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is also director of Carolina’s Natural Language Processing Lab. The lab’s research interests are in natural language processing and machine learning, with a particular focus on developing human-like language generation and dialogue models, and multimodal artificial intelligence agents that combine language with vision and robotics.

Read the transcript of this episode

